The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says the Third Mainland Bridge will be reopened on Monday, February 15, 2021.

Fashola said this on Thursday, January 14, 2021, during the inspection of construction work on major roads and bridges in Lagos State.

The minister also said that work would begin on the Falomo Bridge after the opening of the Third Mainland Bridge.

Recall that the 11.8 km bridge connecting Lagos Mainland to the Island was shut on July 24, 2020, for another round of rehabilitation works that would last for six months.

Fashola maintained that the #EndSARS protests caused the extension of the completion date.

He said, “On the Third Mainland Bridge most of our work is almost done, we lost two weeks during the civil protest and our completion date earlier was towards the end of January, which has slipped.

“We are hoping that by 15th of February we should be done and the bridge should be opened to the public.

“That is one of the reasons why I also came to see how far and when this bridge will be opened to the public because this is delaying our work on Falomo Bridge.

“We have done some work on Falomo Bridge, we are going to have to close Falomo Bridge as soon as this is done so that we can also replace the expansion joints there.

“All the other preliminary work has been done there, but we left it in order to reduce the inconvenience to commuters in and around Lagos.

“So, the Eko Bridge that was closed is opened now, this one (Third Mainland Bridge) is going to be opened by February 15.”

The Third Mainland Bridge was constructed in 1990. It is the longest of the three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the Mainland.