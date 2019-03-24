This was announced in a communique at the end of the sixth top management retreat of the federal ministry in Owerri from March 22 to 23.

Presenting the communique at the end of the retreat, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Louis Edozien, said the ministry had received approval for the project from the Federal Executive Council.

The communique stated that the project would be coordinated by the Public Building and Housing Department of the ministry

The department will also help other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to prepare and procure for their building maintenance works.

The communique further disclosed that the management staff of the ministry, at the end of the retreat, came up with 29 resolutions to improve upon the services of the organization.

Among other resolutions, they advocated the review of Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commissions extant licences and regulations governing the operations of generating and distribution companies.

The advocacy was made to accommodate new entrants to increase competition and performance in the Nigerian Electric Supply Industry.

It also advocated the review of the Procurement Act of 20l7 to further promote competition and inclusiveness of small businesses and openness in public procurement.

They also encouraged technical departments in the MDAs to develop a programme to engage interns, to give them practical work experience with stipends without contravening the provisions of the public service rules.

They further resolved to strengthen the systems, processes and structures within the Ministry to fight corruption by strengthening the anti corruption and transparency units and encourage whistle blowing and code of ethics.

The group also resolved to continue to liaise with the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission to conduct corruption risk assessment aimed at identifying corruption vulnerabilities and mitigating same through integrity planning.