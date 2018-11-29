Fashola: 'Obasanjo is an incompetent letter writer'

news

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, threw shades the way of former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, during an interview with Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji on TheSheetTV.

Without mentioning anyone by name, Fashola slammed Obasanjo, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the candidate for the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar, for doing little and for squandering the people’s resources in the 16 years they held sway at the center.

Fashola blasts Obasanjo in pidgin

Asked in Pidgin English why the 81 kilometer Lagos-Abeokuta expressway hasn’t been completed, Fashola hit back in Pidgin, saying all Obasanjo knows how to do is write letters.

“First of all, we have started work. Some people wey dey write letters since, dem dey there na. Na the road to their house. Dem no do anything. And all the money wey you say dem spend, now make you ask, dem spend money there? Dem no spend money na. The money waka (they stole the money).

“Na Buhari come do am (Buhari is now working to fix the roads). After 16 years wey dem dey government.

“Even the one wey dem come endorse now (apparently referring to Obasanjo's recent endorsement of Atiku), him no dey there that time?

"We go do the roads one by one”.

The road in question connects Abeokuta in Ogun (Obasanjo’s home state) with Ikeja in Lagos. Motorists who have to use the stretch of road to reach their homes, have been lamenting the inconvenience, bedlam and traffic congestion the never ending construction work has caused them.

Obasanjo and his letters

Obasanjo has become famous for ripping leaders apart through open letters. Former President Goodluck Jonathan tasted doses of Obasanjo's caustic letters.

On January 23, 2018, Obasanjo wrote a very bitter letter to Buhari, demanding that the incumbent Nigerian leader abandon his re-election plans because he has been abysmal at governance.

“President Buhari needs a dignified and honourable dismount from the horse. Let the administration and its political party platform agree with the rest of us that what they have done and what they are capable of doing is not good enough for us. They have given as best as they have and as best as they can give. Nigeria deserves and urgently needs better than what they have given or what we know they are capable of giving”, Obasanjo wrote.

President Buhari ignored Obasanjo’s letter and advice and immediately set out his stall for a second term campaign ahead of the February 16, 2019 presidential vote.