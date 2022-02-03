Fashola explains how debt can be used to stimulate Nigerian economy

The implementing ministries are the ministry of works and housing, the ministry of Niger Delta and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, debt properly utilised can stimulate an economy, and it is that debt instrument that allows so many people from all parts of the country benefit from wealth distribution.

Highlighting the impact of the SUKUK borrowing, he said the first SUKUK of N100 billion as deployed to 25 roads and which delivered a total of 482 km.

“The second SUKUK in 2018 was deployed to 28 roads it delivered 643 km and the third SUKUK issued in 2020 of 162 billion was deployed to 44 roads and delivered a total of 757 km.

.“Last year, we completed section one of the Sokoto-Tanbowal-Jega-Kotangora-Nakarawa road, a total of 296 km was finally completed aided by the SUKUK fund.

“ We also completed the Suari-Azare section of the Kano –Maiduguri road 142 km out of the 560 km was concluded using the SUKUK fund.

“ Section III Azari-Potisko 106 km of the same road was also completed, sections 1, 4, and 5 are heading towards completion.

`The impact of SUKUK had helped to create consistent employment and engagement for 97 construction or contracting companies who are keeping people at work” Fashola said.

He said that building of infrastructure was a team work and could not be done by a single person.

He commended the Debt Management Office, Ministry of Finance and the National Assembly for provided the needed support.

On her part, the Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed said government would continue to prioritise spending on critical infrastructure to sustain the momentum on GDP growth.

“So far, we have committed, through the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing (FMWH), a total sum of N362.557 billion from 2017 to date to the funding of key road projects through SUKUK.

“ In view of the significant milestones recorded in the use of SUKUK funds to reconstruct and rehabilitate our road infrastructure, the government decided to incorporate other ministries with critical road projects into the SUKUK funding structure.

“ Today, we have the Federal Capital Territory Administration and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs joining us.

“The three will be sharing the SUKUK Issue Proceeds of N250 billion, which was successfully issued by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria on Dec. 29, 2021 as follows:

“Federal Ministry of Works and Housing – N210. 65 billion, Federal Capital Territory Administration – N269 billion and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs N10. 435 billion,’’Ahmed said.

She said that the 2021 N250 billion would be released as part of the Capital Expenditure in the 2021 Appropriation Act, which had been extended by the National Assembly to March 31, 2022.

She congratulated the DMO for the introduction of the Sovereign SUKUK and for the successes recorded in raising the funds through the product, which now stood at a total sum of N612.557 billion.

The Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Mrs Patience Oniha said the acceptance of SUKUK by investors and the verifiable evidence of its benefits had encouraged some state governments and institutions to raise funds through Sukuk Issuance.

“There is so much to say about the impact of the sovereign SUKUK in terms of contribution to road infrastructure and the development of domestic financial markets.

“These explain the increase in the size of the amount raised through SUKUK, number of projects covered and the number of implementing ministries over the years.

“ The level of investors’ interest in the product is evident from the subscription of over N865 billion received from diverse investors for the N250 billion offered.

“Improvement in infrastructure due to its multiplier effects, is widely accepted as one of the best means of creating jobs, supporting and attracting new business and promoting overall growth and development,’’ Oniha said.