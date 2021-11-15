RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Jude Egbas

Fashola had said the camcoder was planted by "some subversive elements."

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, says he doesn't know what has become of the video camera he recovered at the Lekki toll gate in the wake of the #EndSARS protests of October 2020.

Fashola who was in the delegation that had ministers, federal and state legislators and state governors, stooped to carefully pick up the camcoder with a piece of cloth, from what was a burnt toll gate.

Afterwards, he handed the camera to an official who dropped same into a bag.

All of this was captured by television cameras.

The discovery sparked plenty of reactions on social media; and footage of Fashola snooping around the scene before stooping to pick up the camera, became meme material for weeks on end.

Asked about what has become of the camera on AriseTV, Fashola said: “You should not be asking me. You have the tapes showing that I handed it over to the government of Lagos, so you have all the recordings."

TheCable monitored the interview.

“I think your people were there. So don’t ask me what happened to the camera. I don’t know,” the minister added.

A Lagos State panel investigating what transpired before, during and after the Lekki toll gate shooting of unarmed, peaceful, young protesters on October 20, 2020, is yet to submit its report.

Fashola served as Governor of Lagos from 2007 to 2015.

Jude Egbas

