The Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, believes that it cannot be argued that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration has improved Nigeria's power supply.

While speaking during an interview on Channels Television on Sunday, December 23, 2018, the former Lagos State governor boasted that the current administration has had to contend with insufficient resources to improve the nation's power supply over the past three years.

"We set very high aspirations and we will get there, and what I am saying today is that we have improved on what we met, and that is unarguable and unimpeachable. And we have done so in shorter time and with less resources," he said.

The minister said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) cannot contest the improvement because their successive governments failed during the party's 16-year reign at the federal level.

Even though he admitted that President Buhari has not fully delivered on his campaign promises, he has done better than previous governments of the opposition.

"That’s why we sought the office because we think we are better than them and we have proven that we are," he said.

Speaking further, he said his leadership of the power ministry has brought gains that were never before witnessed during previous governments.

He said, "We are producing more power than what we met; we are transmitting more power than what we met, and we are distributing more power than what we met.

"I met 4,000MW; we have added 3,000MW more - 1,000MW per year. Our raw rate 1000MW every year.

"Since I came, we have completed projects they didn't complete, we have evacuated 800 containers they left at the port. That's mediocre administration. They didn't administer a government."

The minister said Nigerians should compare the power situation between now and with the previous government to decide which one has been better for the nation.

"Nigerians will tell you, on the average, that they are spending less money on buying diesel, they are spending less money on buying petrol for their generators," he said.

He noted that the government and private sector must take deliberate steps together to massively develop power supply in the country.