Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Fasheun’s residence in sober mood as family, friends mourn

Fasheun’s residence in sober mood as family, friends mourn

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 70 mourners have signed the condolence registers as at 7 p.m. on Saturday, opened at his residence.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
UPN chairman Frederick Fasehun play Fasheun’s residence in sober mood as family, friends mourn

The demise of Dr Frederick Fasheun, the Founder of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC),on Saturday, has thrown his residence in Okota-Isolo, Lagos in mourning mood as friends throng in to grief with the family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 70 mourners have signed the condolence registers as at 7 p.m. on Saturday, opened at his residence.

Family members and some friends formed the majority of early comers that signed the registers.

One of the early callers, who came to grief with the family, included Mr Olawale Oshun, a former federal lawmaker in the state.

NAN reports that only few family members and friends were seen around the compound, discussing the death of the late legend.

One of the sons of the late Yoruba chieftain, Mr Bankole Fasheun, said the late OPC leader stood for the masses and the downtrodden in his life time.

Bankole told NAN that Fasheun would be missed greatly because he had left a very big vacuum with his examplary life and leadership as well as deep passion for the poor.

He was a loving man, a kind man and a good man. He was someone who stood for the masses and average Nigerians who as in the lower strata of the society.

” He embodied the agitation for the emancipation of the masses and we can see this in various organisations he established like OPC, Oodua Resource Centre and various others.

“He tried to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian masses in anyway he could.

“He did his best and he would be surely missed. He empowered the masses. His legacy will not fall apart.”

He said that Fasheun’s legacies would be sustained because all he built were for the public.

NAN reports that the OPC chieftain died at about 1 a.m, Saturday at the intensive care unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital Ikeja (LASUTH).

Fasehun, who was born in Ondo on Sept. 25, 1938, Ondo State, was an active member of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO).

He also founded Frederick Isiotan Fasehun Foundation (FIFF), a non-governmental organization, which has security, unity and health as its core mandate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Police Force asks passionate youths to apply for recruitment as...bullet
2 Fashola explains why it took President Buhari six months to form his...bullet
3 EFCC catches Lebanese man with $2m at Abuja airportbullet

Related Articles

PRONACO, Bode George mourn Fasehun
Ooni of Ife describes Fasehun as a fearless nationalist
Gani Adams reacts to news of Fasehun’s death
Ooni Of Ife King wears sacred crown for the first time
Frankly Speaking With Jola Sotubo One year later, did Nigerians vote the right president?
Goodluck Jonathan Ex-president’s ADC could expose details of fraud bigger than Dasuki’s – Report
Fashola Fasehun says ex-governor’s ministerial appointment is ‘overfeeding’
Uwazuruike MASSOB accuses leader of sabotage
OPC Gani Adams' group will not protest pipeline surveillance contract withdrawal
Jega Outgoing INEC Chairman's top 3 2015 election moments

Local

Mrs Florence Ajimobi - The wife of the Oyo state Governor.
Mrs Ajimobi pledges to take AIDS response to higher level
PDP chieftain, Bode George speaks on son's death
PRONACO, Bode George mourn Fasehun
NSCDC arrest 34, secure conviction of 9 rapists in Gombe
NSCDC arrests 5 hawkers of SIM cards
World AIDS Day: NGO urges FG to increase female condom circulation
X
Advertisement