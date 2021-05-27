RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari appoints Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Farouk replaces Attahiru who was appointed in January and died in May.

Farouk Yahaya is COAS (Presidency)
Farouk Yahaya is COAS (Presidency) Farouk Yahaya is COAS (Presidency) Pulse Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

Recommended articles

Yahaya replaces Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash, alongside 10 other officers on May 21, 2021.

Yahaya was General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

He is currently the Theatre Commander of the counter insurgency military unit for the restive northeast region, code-named 'Operation HADIN KAI.'

Yahaya is Nigeria's 26th Chief of Army Staff.

Details shortly...

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Matthew Baus discusses how he ignored Wizkid but signed Burna Boy

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

Brisk Capital says as long as CEO Joshua is in police custody, investors should forget about repayments

21-year-old Joshua arrested for allegedly defrauding investors of over N2 billion

Retired Nigerian striker Ibezito Ogbonna hospitalized after his home in Israel was hit by a rocket from Gaza

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

New York Asante chief says Twene Jonas has been reported to New York police (WATCH)