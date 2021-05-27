President Buhari appoints Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff
Farouk replaces Attahiru who was appointed in January and died in May.
Farouk Yahaya is COAS (Presidency) Pulse Nigeria
Recommended articles
Yahaya replaces Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru who died in a plane crash, alongside 10 other officers on May 21, 2021.
Yahaya was General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.
He is currently the Theatre Commander of the counter insurgency military unit for the restive northeast region, code-named 'Operation HADIN KAI.'
Yahaya is Nigeria's 26th Chief of Army Staff.
Details shortly...
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng