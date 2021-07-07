Buhari decorates Chief of Army Staff Yahaya with new rank

The decoration was done before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa on Wednesday, July 7, 2021.

Yahaya had been appointed in May to replace Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru who tragically died in a plane crash alongside 10 other officers on May 21.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, told journalists after the decoration ceremony that Yahaya has been given the marching orders to end insecurity in Nigeria.

"Well, I think like every other chief, his mandate is to bring to an end to banditry, kidnapping and the Boko Haram issue and right from his assumption to date, there is a lot of improvement in the way we have been fighting this war.

"The planning is thorough and the activities are going according to operational plans and I am sure with that kind of arrangement, we will get out of the insurgency problem," the minister said.

Yahaya pledged his loyalty and that of the Army to the constitution and the Federal Government.

He boasted that efforts to end insecurity are already yielding results across the country.

"We will continue to do our very best to arrest the current insecurity, which includes insurgency and other violent crimes.

"We are already getting successes and we will leverage on that including our experience in this job and by the grace of God we will get there," he said.

The Army's most pressing battle is against the north east region-based Boko Haram terrorist group that has waged war against the Nigerian state for 12 years, killing tens of thousands of people and displacing millions from their communities.

Previous government declarations of victory over the Islamic sect has been shown to be premature, with fighters currently in control of certain territories especially in the Lake Chad area.