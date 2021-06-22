Former House of Reps member Farouk Lawan jailed 7 years for bribery

Lawan served for 16 years in the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly between 1999 and 2015, and was first charged with corruption in 2013.

Lawan had, the previous year, chaired the ad-hoc House Committee that investigated the Nigerian government's payment of fuel subsidies to some oil companies that never delivered products.

The 58-year-old was alleged to have demanded a bribe of $3 million from billionaire business, Femi Otedola, to have his Zenon Petroleum and Gas Company removed from the list of companies implicated in the scandal.

He later accepted $500,000 from the businessman, who delivered marked notes after he had informed the Department of State Services (DSS) who set up a sting operation that captured the exchange on camera.

Otedola's Zenon was later removed from the final report submitted by Lawan's Committee to the lower legislative chamber.

The accused has over the years described the allegation as a blackmail attempt to discredit the work of the committee.

He claimed in court he received the bribe to prove Otedola was offering to bribe the committee in exchange for favours, and implicate and expose him to authorities.

Justice Angela Otaluka on Tuesday ruled that Lawan's supporting evidence lacked credibility.

She sentenced him to seven years each on the first two counts, and five years on count three; all to run concurrently.