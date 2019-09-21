Badaru, who is Chairman of PFI, made this assertion in a statement by the Director of Information, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Mohammed Nakoji on Friday in Abuja.

The governor was quoted as saying this at the end of the PFI meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono in his office.

He said through the production of fertilisers locally, the moribund fertiliser plants would be revived and will in turn create employment opportunities for unemployed Nigerians.

He noted that his visit to the minister was to brief him on “preparation for the production of fertilisers for the 2020 wet season.”

“In order to improve on the production and ensure its availability and affordability to Nigerian farmers, production will be increased and will be sold at a subsidised rates, especially the NPK 20-20 , which is the most sort after by the farmers.”

The governor also stated that the initiative was considering the possibility of the exportation of the NPK 20-20 fertiliser.

Baderu said, “if it succeeds in getting phosphate in Sokoto and potash around Yobe, then there will be possibility of enriching its blend for export.

The PFI, inaugurated in Dec. 2016, is aimed at supporting the domestic blending of NPK fertiliser towards reducing the challenges of the Nigerian farmers.