ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

News Agency Of Nigeria

Farmers laments that whenever the worms invaded farmlands, they ate up stems which made it difficult for the crops to survive.

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance [Punch Newspapers]
Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance [Punch Newspapers]

Recommended articles

The AFAN Chairman in Kastina, Alhaji Yau Umar-Gojo-gojo, made the call while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina. He said that the appeal had become imperative because whenever the worms invaded farmlands, they ate up stems which made it difficult for the crops to survive.

Umar-Gojo-gojo said that the problem was much in places like Batarawa, Mani, Daura and Funtua axis. He said that the worms mainly attacked newly planted crops like maize, guinea corn and millet.

The chairman advised farmers affected by such incidents to apply recommended insecticides to kill and prevent the worms from spreading to other places.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have received complaints from some of our members that the worms are seriously destroying their crops.

“We have visited such affected places and seen how the worms but we advised them to, as a matter of urgency, use recommended chemicals to kill the worms before the government intervenes so as to reduce losses.’’

He said that the worms appeared due to rainfall seizure in many places in the state for over 10 days.

“We are hoping that they will disappear as soon as rainfall resumed; we are hopeful for the rainfall any moment from now,” he said.

Umar-Gojo-gojo urged the state government to assist the farmers in controlling the worms and prevent them from recording pre-harvest losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are calling on the government to assist the farmers with chemicals to control these worms.

“The government can deploy the 722 extension workers to each ward in the state to ensure elimination of such insects in their respective communities.

“At least, the government has given each extension worker a motorcycles and sprayer for use in his area where necessary.

“So, the government should also provide them with the chemicals to control the worms,” he advised.

He expressed fear that the problem could affect agricultural productivity, especially maize, guinea corn and millet if urgent measures were not taken. The chairman explained that farms that reported such problems were located in the major areas producing such crops in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

Tinubu’s budgetary request divide lawmakers at plenary session

Tinubu’s budgetary request divide lawmakers at plenary session

Shettima, govs in closed-door deliberation over minimum wage

Shettima, govs in closed-door deliberation over minimum wage

Medical expert blames 'pure water' for cholera outbreak, urges Govt to ban sale

Medical expert blames 'pure water' for cholera outbreak, urges Govt to ban sale

Is your national ID safe? FG begins probe of alleged data leak

Is your national ID safe? FG begins probe of alleged data leak

Chaos in Jigawa as farmers clash with herders in forest, 3 injured

Chaos in Jigawa as farmers clash with herders in forest, 3 injured

Police capture 21 armed robbers and cultists responsible for killings in Ekiti

Police capture 21 armed robbers and cultists responsible for killings in Ekiti

PHOTOS: NAFDAC issues advisory over sale of fake Ginny non-diary creamer product

PHOTOS: NAFDAC issues advisory over sale of fake Ginny non-diary creamer product

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Ogun speaker says implementing anti-open grazing law will protect motorists

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo [Twitter:@fkeyamo]

Zaria hotels in Kaduna will be converted to classrooms, hostels for NCAT - Keyamo

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

NDLEA celebrates seizure of 7,149kg of drugs in Nasarawa State in 1 year

Late Ramota Bankole, Ex Lagos APC Welfare Secretary [NAN]

Party mourns as Lagos APC chieftain dies in Mecca

Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn't pay all patients’ bills, selected patients got cash gifts - UPTH