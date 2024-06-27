Farmers lament worms destroying crops, call on Radda for chemical assistance

The AFAN Chairman in Kastina, Alhaji Yau Umar-Gojo-gojo, made the call while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina. He said that the appeal had become imperative because whenever the worms invaded farmlands, they ate up stems which made it difficult for the crops to survive.

Umar-Gojo-gojo said that the problem was much in places like Batarawa, Mani, Daura and Funtua axis. He said that the worms mainly attacked newly planted crops like maize, guinea corn and millet.

The chairman advised farmers affected by such incidents to apply recommended insecticides to kill and prevent the worms from spreading to other places.

“We have received complaints from some of our members that the worms are seriously destroying their crops.

“We have visited such affected places and seen how the worms but we advised them to, as a matter of urgency, use recommended chemicals to kill the worms before the government intervenes so as to reduce losses.’’

He said that the worms appeared due to rainfall seizure in many places in the state for over 10 days.

“We are hoping that they will disappear as soon as rainfall resumed; we are hopeful for the rainfall any moment from now,” he said.

Umar-Gojo-gojo urged the state government to assist the farmers in controlling the worms and prevent them from recording pre-harvest losses.

“We are calling on the government to assist the farmers with chemicals to control these worms.

“The government can deploy the 722 extension workers to each ward in the state to ensure elimination of such insects in their respective communities.

“At least, the government has given each extension worker a motorcycles and sprayer for use in his area where necessary.

“So, the government should also provide them with the chemicals to control the worms,” he advised.