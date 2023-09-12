ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Farm manager in court for allegedly stealing chickens worth ₦5.4m

News Agency Of Nigeria

The complainant found out about the missing 542 chickens while taking stock.

Poultry
Poultry

Recommended articles

The police charged Olusegun, who resides at Lugbe, Abuja, with theft but he pleaded not guilty before a Kado Grade 1 Area Court. The prosecution, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that Ajayi Elijah of Wale John Farms, Lugbe, Abuja, reported the matter at Lugbe Police Station on Sept. 8.

Nwafoaku alleged that, in July, the complainant employed the defendant to manage his poultry farm with over one thousand birds. He said that when the complainant took stock of the birds, 542 birds worth ₦‎5.4 million were missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that the defendant was consequently apprehended, adding that during police investigation, the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of the missing chickens. The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 289 of the Penal Code.

The Area Court Judge, Mohammed Wakili, granted the defendant bail in the sum of 1 million Naira with one surety in like sum. Wakili ordered that the surety must reside within the jurisdiction of the court. The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 10 for hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu mourns victims of boat accident in Niger, Adamawa

Tinubu mourns victims of boat accident in Niger, Adamawa

Tinubu directs immediate payment of deceased soldiers’ insurance - COAS

Tinubu directs immediate payment of deceased soldiers’ insurance - COAS

Farm manager in court for allegedly stealing chickens worth ₦5.4m

Farm manager in court for allegedly stealing chickens worth ₦5.4m

It’s still possible  —  Banky W hopeful as tribunal orders rerun in Eti-Osa

It’s still possible  —  Banky W hopeful as tribunal orders rerun in Eti-Osa

Nigeria postal service generates ₦3.01bn in 2022

Nigeria postal service generates ₦3.01bn in 2022

10 abducted Benue Links passengers still in captivity - Commissioner

10 abducted Benue Links passengers still in captivity - Commissioner

Tinubu is trying to crush energy costs after distributing palliatives — Ajuri

Tinubu is trying to crush energy costs after distributing palliatives — Ajuri

The Best Sports for a Healthier You: Heart, back, and mind

The Best Sports for a Healthier You: Heart, back, and mind

De-criminalise suicide in Nigeria - Experts urge FG

De-criminalise suicide in Nigeria - Experts urge FG

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

8 reasons LP and Peter Obi’s petitions against Tinubu failed at the tribunal

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election. [Punch]

Tribunal rejects testimonies of 10 out of 13 LP, Obi’s witnesses

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president