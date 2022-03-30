RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fans vandalise stadium as Nigeria loses World Cup qualification to Ghana

Following the final whistle, a crowd of irate fans stormed the pitch and damaged some of the stadium facilities.

Stampede in Abuja Stadium

Fans unleashed mayhem in the recently refurbished Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja and vandalised facilities in protest of the Super Eagle's failure to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars of Ghana ended Nigeria’s dream of becoming the first African country to qualify for four consecutive World Cups.

The Ghanaians secured a 1-1 draw in Abuja on Tuesday, March 28, 2022, to progress to the World Cup based on the away goals rule — after holding Nigeria to a goalless draw in Kumasi last Friday, March 25, 2022.

Thomas Partey scored against Nigeria in the 11th minute. The Eagles' equaliser through William Troost-Ekong in the 22nd minute was not enough to salvage the tie.

However, following the final whistle, a crowd of irate fans stormed the pitch and damaged some of the stadium facilities.

In a now-viral video, the fans poured into the pitch from all sides, upturning the dugout while smashing its glasses in anger.

The vandalising crowd also carried out the act despite attempts by security operatives to stop them with teargas.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians on Twitter have described the act as a “show of shame” while condemning the vandalisation.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

