RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fani-Kayode: 'Why I accepted Sadaukin Shinkafi chieftaincy title'

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

The title was conferred on the former minister based on his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.

Femi Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode Pulse Nigeria

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has explained why he accepted the Sadaukin Shinkafi chieftaincy title bestowed on him in July 2020 in Zamfara State, by the Shinkafi Emirate Council.

Recommended articles

In 2020, the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe, said the title was conferred on the former minister following his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.

In a recent interview with U.S.-based Ope Banwo, FFK spoke on several current and sensitive issues--from the violent conflicts in Nigeria, Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic domination and hegemony, Sheikh Gumi, Pantami, Buhari, APC and PDP.

He also explained that not all Muslims are extremists and neither are all Fulanis terrorists.

In the three-hour long Interview, FFK also touched on the Nigerian media, the quest for Biafra and Oduduwa, the security situation in Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, the quest for restructuring, the possibility of civil war, the possibility of military intervention, the attempt by foreign governments to turn Nigeria into a theater of war, Fulanisation, Islamisation and much more.

You can watch a clip of the interview below:

Authors:

Pulse nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

11-year-old girl releases a list of men who’ve sexually abused her & the number of times

A video has emerged which shows Baba Ijesha admitting he molested a minor

Lagos Govt withholds N25m donated to Oshodi amputee hawker after detecting lies in her claims

Meet the man who woke up with female sex organ a day after breaking up with girlfriend (video)

Davido, Toke Makinwa others, drag actor Yomi Fabiyi for defending alleged child molester Baba Ijesha

Actress Princess Shyngle attempts suicide for the 2nd time in 3 years

Comedian Princess says her foster child is the victim actor Baba Ijesha allegedly defiled 7 years ago

36-year-old man’s penis & testicles cut off and given to pigs for attempting to rape his niece