Fani-Kayode: 'Why I accepted Sadaukin Shinkafi chieftaincy title'

In 2020, the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwashe, said the title was conferred on the former minister following his support and contributions to the development of Shinkafi emirate.

In a recent interview with U.S.-based Ope Banwo, FFK spoke on several current and sensitive issues--from the violent conflicts in Nigeria, Islamic fundamentalism, ethnic domination and hegemony, Sheikh Gumi, Pantami, Buhari, APC and PDP.

He also explained that not all Muslims are extremists and neither are all Fulanis terrorists.

In the three-hour long Interview, FFK also touched on the Nigerian media, the quest for Biafra and Oduduwa, the security situation in Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho, the quest for restructuring, the possibility of civil war, the possibility of military intervention, the attempt by foreign governments to turn Nigeria into a theater of war, Fulanisation, Islamisation and much more.