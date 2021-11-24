Fani-Kayode says he only had a 'friendly chat' with EFCC, not arrested for fraud

Numerous media reports had indicated that he was questioned on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 by the agency's Lagos zonal command over allegations of fraud.

The former minister tweeted late on Tuesday that he was invited for questioning by the anti-graft agency, but not arrested as reported.

He said he flew into Lagos himself and was with the agency for over six hours before he was granted bail on self-recognisance.

Fani-Kayode took to his Twitter again on Wednesday, November 24 to hit back at those who rejoiced over his reported arrest.

"Since when did an invitation & a friendly chat become an arrest?" he tweeted.

The former minister dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in September, a move many critics speculated was a ploy to help him dodge corruption trials he's battled for years.

He said on Wednesday that his move to the party will not shield him from prosecution as was suggested by his critics.

"I am not above the law & neither does joining APC give me immunity," he said.

Fani-Kayode has been on trial since 2016 on a 17-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N4.9 billion.

He's charged alongside a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, a former National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Danjuma Yusuf, and a limited liability company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited.

The former minister has stalled the case on numerous occasions, claiming health issues, and was fined N200,000 when he failed to show up at the last hearing on October 13.

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos accused him of stalling court proceedings, after records showed he had been absent from court five times, prompting adjournments.

His lawyer, F. B. Ajudua, appealed to the judge not to revoke his bail, noting that he was at the time on bed rest at Kubwa General Hospital.