Fani-Kayode has another 'friendly chat' with EFCC for nearly 10 hours

The 61-year-old was first questioned last week over what was reported to be allegations of fraud.

He was with the agency for over six hours before he was granted bail on self-recognisance.

The politician immediately posted on Twitter at the time that he wasn't arrested but invited for a 'friendly chat'.

He returned to the agency's office today and was similarly questioned for hours until he was released in the evening.

"Once again I was invited to the EFCC today. Once again, despite media reports, I was NOT arrested but invited. I got there at 11:00 am and I have just been released," he posted on his Twitter account late on Tuesday.

Fani-Kayode has been on trial since 2016 on a 17-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N4.9 billion.

He's charged alongside a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman, a former National Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Danjuma Yusuf, and a limited liability company, Jointrust Dimentions Nigeria Limited.

The former minister has stalled the case on numerous occasions, claiming health issues, and was fined N200,000 when he failed to show up at the last hearing on October 13.

Justice Daniel Osiagor of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos accused him of stalling court proceedings, after records showed he had been absent from court five times, prompting adjournments.

His lawyer, F. B. Ajudua, appealed to the judge not to revoke his bail, noting that he was at the time on bed rest at Kubwa General Hospital.