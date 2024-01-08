Fani-Kayode dismisses BBC documentary on TB Joshua as dirty lies

In the BBC Eye’s three-part expose released on Monday, January 8, 2024, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) was posthumously accused of sexually assaulting his church members and fabricating miracles.

One of his disciples, Agomoh Paul, who claimed to be very close to TB Joshua said the preacher targeted Americans and Europeans for miracles and enslaved them.

He said, “I was very close to him. I was just like the number two in the synagogue church of all nations.

“There are certain things he told me personally that I know many of the disciples never knew.

“He knows exactly what he wants to achieve. He had a special interest in the ‘Oyinbo’, the whites.

He added that the late preacher “Used white people to market his brand. having a white man or white woman around is like you have achieved.”

Reacting, Fani-Kayode in a tweet said no one can destroy the televangelist’s legacy.

The former minister said TB Joshua touched many lives, adding that the preacher was a blessing to the church and the Christian faith in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode tweeted, “So true! You touched many lives, fought a good fight, stood till the end and established a great and enduring legacy. No man or institution can destroy it with dirty lies: not even the BBC! Continue to rest in peace brother and thanks for being such a blessing to the Church, the Christian faith, humanity and our beloved nation Nigeria. We are and shall always be very proud of you.”