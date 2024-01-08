ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fani-Kayode dismisses BBC documentary on TB Joshua as dirty lies

Bayo Wahab

Fani-Kayode in a tweet said no one can destroy TB Joshua’s legacy.

Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion
Ex-members accuse Pastor TB Joshua of rape, torture, forced abortion

Recommended articles

In the BBC Eye’s three-part expose released on Monday, January 8, 2024, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) was posthumously accused of sexually assaulting his church members and fabricating miracles.

One of his disciples, Agomoh Paul, who claimed to be very close to TB Joshua said the preacher targeted Americans and Europeans for miracles and enslaved them.

He said, “I was very close to him. I was just like the number two in the synagogue church of all nations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are certain things he told me personally that I know many of the disciples never knew.

“He knows exactly what he wants to achieve. He had a special interest in the ‘Oyinbo’, the whites.

He added that the late preacher “Used white people to market his brand. having a white man or white woman around is like you have achieved.”

ALSO READ: 7 things to know about the controversial Pastor TB Joshua

Reacting, Fani-Kayode in a tweet said no one can destroy the televangelist’s legacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister said TB Joshua touched many lives, adding that the preacher was a blessing to the church and the Christian faith in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode tweeted, “So true! You touched many lives, fought a good fight, stood till the end and established a great and enduring legacy. No man or institution can destroy it with dirty lies: not even the BBC! Continue to rest in peace brother and thanks for being such a blessing to the Church, the Christian faith, humanity and our beloved nation Nigeria. We are and shall always be very proud of you.”

TB Joshua died in June 2021 at the age of 57.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Everybody knew' — Helen Ukpabio not surprised by allegations against TB Joshua

'Everybody knew' — Helen Ukpabio not surprised by allegations against TB Joshua

Fani-Kayode dismisses BBC documentary on TB Joshua as dirty lies

Fani-Kayode dismisses BBC documentary on TB Joshua as dirty lies

Why Bishop Oyedepo trends on Twitter after Betta Edu’s suspension

Why Bishop Oyedepo trends on Twitter after Betta Edu’s suspension

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Israel’s army chief says Gaza conflict to continue throughout 2024

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s ₦1bn suit against FG, DSS until March 4

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s ₦1bn suit against FG, DSS until March 4

Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia

Cholera claims 222 persons, cases rise to 5,462 in Zambia

EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

EFCC invites Betta Edu following her suspension

30,000 bags of rice, cash donated to 13 villages not from FG - Kalu's media office

30,000 bags of rice, cash donated to 13 villages not from FG - Kalu's media office

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about 5 contaminated syrups allegedly in WHO regions

NAFDAC alerts Nigerians about 5 contaminated syrups allegedly in WHO regions

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

UCC level 100 student knocked down and killed by sprinter bus

We don't operate in Nigeria - UCC reacts to Nigeria government ban

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8

Nigeria to begin passport application automation on January 8 - Minister

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Nigerian government bans UCC, UEW over alleged issuance of fake degrees

Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah. [Twitter:@PNMbah]

Gov Mbah says 2024 budget will be funded through internally generated revenue