Fani-Kayode says foreign elements behind killings, banditry in Zamfara

News Agency Of Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on Nigerians to unite and stand against the foreign elements that are bent on destabilising the country, killing innocent citizens, especially in Zamfara.

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode.
Jamilu Illiyasu, the Director of Press to Zamfara Governor, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen in Gusau on Monday.

According to the statement, Fani-Kayode, now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), made the call while condoling with the Zamfara Government on the recent wanton killing of 58 citizens in Anka and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the state by bandits.

The former minister expressed the belief that some people were using Zamfara and the entire North-West Zone, as a killing field, to prove to the world that Nigeria was ungovernable, divided and that things were not right in the country.

Fani-Kayode called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their ethnicity, religious or political affiliations, to unite to fight foreigners who claimed to be Nigerians but could only speak Arabic and French.

He described the recent killings in Zamfara as a tragedy of monumental proportion.

Fani-Kayode applauded the efforts of Gov. Bello Matawalle in the ongoing fight against banditry and other crimes in the state.

He said the security challenges would have been dire but for the efforts of the governor.

He called on the Federal Government to fish out sponsors of the banditry and other individuals inflating casualty figures.

News Agency Of Nigeria

