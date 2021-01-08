She made the revelation at the resumed hearing of the Panel of Investigation on Incidences of Police Brutality at the High Court Complex, Uyo, on Thursday.

Udoidiong, a petty trader, said her son, late Mr Imo Udoidiong came home from Uyo City Polytechnic, where he attended school and decided to visit a viewing center.

She said that after some hours, her son’s friend came to announce that her son had been shot dead by a police officer, who demanded money from him.

Udoidiong said the family of the police officer involved gave her N200, 000 to buy a coffin and bury the son, after which she had been neglected and the police had not shown any concern.

“The family of the police officer promised to give me N1, 000, 000, for me to move on with my life, but till today nobody has given me anything. They only gave me N200,000 to buy coffin to bury my son,” she said.

An eyewitness, a mechanic, Mr Ubong Monday, told the panel that the deceased was his classmate in secondary school, whom he met on his way to buy spare parts.

Monday said that the late Udoidiong asked him for a lift to his destination, since he was on a motorcycle.

“Close to Ukanafun stadium, some policemen stopped us and demanded for N100 before we could pass. We told them that we do not have money to give, and my friend went down from the motorcycle to meet the leader of the patrol in their vehicle for explanation.

“Then the Senior officer told them to allow us to pass. When Udoidiong tried to climb the bike, Ekanem (the suspect) came with his friend and attacked him with sticks for reporting him.

“Not satisfied, Ekanem went and brought a gun, corked it and shot Udoidiong, who died instantly.

“When queried on why he shot the victim at the police station in Ukanafun, Ekanem said it was an accidental discharge,” Monday said.

Meanwhile, Counsel to the petitioner, Mr Augustine Udoh, has prayed the panel to ensure that the suspected police officer, who has reportedly been dismissed from service, appear for questioning on the matter.

The panel, headed by Justice Ifiok Ukana (rtd), however, adjourned the case to Jan. 21, for further hearing.