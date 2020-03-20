Dr Adamu Yahaya, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday in Keffi Local Government Area of the State.

The CMD explained that the family members who arrived Keffi from Ogun state on Thursday, March 19, showed some symptoms similar to that of COVID-19.

He said that their specimens had already been taken for testing and they are awaiting the results.

“They would remain in isolation at the hospital pending when results from specimens taken from them would be out,” the CMD added.