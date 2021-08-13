The commissioner has since been reunited with his family after receiving medical attention, the statement said, while expressing the family’s sincere appreciation ”to community members, well wishers and his associates for all their love, sacrifices and support during the trying period.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that Idris was abducted at 11 pm last Sunday by unknown gunmen at Babban Tunga village in Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

The heavily armed gunmen had invaded the commissioner’s residence at the village and whisked him away on foot to an unknown destination.