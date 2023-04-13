Families of deceased policemen receive ₦20.6m in Katsina

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Gambo Isah.

Mohammed said that the money was from the Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme instituted by the Inspector General of Police to provide succour to families of deceased personnel.

He said that 21 families were presented with the cheques, and appreciated the efforts of the I-G for improving the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The acting CP urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their betterment.