The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Families of deceased policemen receive ₦20.6m in Katsina

News Agency Of Nigeria

The acting CP urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their betterment.

Families of deceased policemen receive N20.6m in Katsina
Families of deceased policemen receive N20.6m in Katsina

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Gambo Isah.

Mohammed said that the money was from the Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme instituted by the Inspector General of Police to provide succour to families of deceased personnel.

He said that 21 families were presented with the cheques, and appreciated the efforts of the I-G for improving the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting CP urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their betterment.

Fatimah Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the I-G for the gesture and promised to use the money to cater for their families.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier

Troops intercept 2,000 rounds of ammunition from Kaduna bandits' supplier

Buhari performs Umrah rituals in Makkah

Buhari performs Umrah rituals in Makkah

Gov Adeleke appoints principal officers for Ilesa university

Gov Adeleke appoints principal officers for Ilesa university

Families of deceased policemen receive ₦20.6m in Katsina

Families of deceased policemen receive ₦20.6m in Katsina

Ikpeazu secures $50m loan for construction of 500km of roads in Abia

Ikpeazu secures $50m loan for construction of 500km of roads in Abia

Niger Delta group endorses Akpabio as senate president

Niger Delta group endorses Akpabio as senate president

Court dismisses suit seeking to nullify PDP delegates’ list for Kogi gov primaries

Court dismisses suit seeking to nullify PDP delegates’ list for Kogi gov primaries

Atiku, PDP’s petition an abuse of court process, Tinubu tells tribunal

Atiku, PDP’s petition an abuse of court process, Tinubu tells tribunal

Army denies forceful eviction of retired officer

Army denies forceful eviction of retired officer

Pulse Sports

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

AFN's incompetence strikes again as another athlete dumps Nigeria for USA

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane suspended indefinitely by Bayern Munich

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

Who is the Most Handsome footballer in the world? Ranked Top 20 Most Handsome players in the world (Ranked!)

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

No trilogy against Israel Adesanya as Alex Pereira moves up to light heavyweight

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

Why UK immigration officials detained, harassed Peter Obi at London airport

UK stops considering Nigerian health workers for recruitment (BusinessDay)

UK will no longer consider Nigerian health workers for recruitment

CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh. (Premium Times)

Apologise or face legal action, CAN threatens Peak Milk over Easter advert

Peak Milk apologises to Nigerian christians.

It won’t happen again —  Peak Milk apologises to CAN over ‘offensive’ Easter advert