Families of deceased policemen receive ₦20.6m in Katsina
The acting CP urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their betterment.
Recommended articles
This is contained in a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Gambo Isah.
Mohammed said that the money was from the Police Family Welfare Insurance Scheme instituted by the Inspector General of Police to provide succour to families of deceased personnel.
He said that 21 families were presented with the cheques, and appreciated the efforts of the I-G for improving the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.
The acting CP urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the money for their betterment.
Fatimah Aliyu, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the I-G for the gesture and promised to use the money to cater for their families.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng