The family of two NYSC corps members, Oluwatobiloba Popoola and George Onakpom, who were attacked and killed by hoodlums in Bayelsa State have received N1m from the National Youth Service Corps.

The corps members were killed on March 20, 2019, at Victory International School, Yenagoa.

Four month after their death, Premium Times reports that the families of the victims accused the NYSC and the police of denying them the consolation of getting a clear picture of the incident.

Following the accusation, police announced the arrest of the suspected killers of the corps members.

Consequently, the NYSC also promised to compensate the families of the victims.

The management of the scheme has however fulfilled its promise as Jacob Popoola, the next of kin of Oluwatobiloba, told Premium Times that he got insurance benefit on behalf on Popoola’s family at NYSC office in Oyo State.

He said, “At about 1:30 p.m. today, I got the insurance benefit from NYSC with respect to the death of our son. We got a cheque of N1 million and I must thank PREMIUM TIMES for consistent reports on this issue.”

“Popoola’s family is happy with the impact we got from good practice of journalism. We, hope that by the time the police are done with the investigation of the attack that led to the death of our son, we will be briefed.”

Also Mr Onakpoma’ brother, Honest Akpos, has conformed to the online news platform that teh NYSC has reached out to the deceased’s family.

He said, “My sister who is a next of kin to the deceased just told me that she was called from NYSC office in Warri for the compensation. But she could not go today. She will be there to receive the necessary on Monday.”

It would be recalled that another serving corps member was recently shot dead.

Precious Owolabi, serving the nation at Channels TV was killed on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, during Shiites-Police clash in Abuja.