Falana made the call at the young lawyers’ induction training organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja Branch, with the theme “Practice Development: The Infusion of Ethics and Skills”.

Falana urged them to develop skills crucial in distinguishing themselves and advancing their course as well as developing the profession.

Falana said that a combination of skills and discipline would position the young lawyers to make useful contributions to the reform of the profession.

”Hardwork and integrity are essential qualities critical in developing this profession.

“Our profession is in crisis and needs you to join those who want to reform it so that justice will be served to the country.

“Your success depends on hardwork and as you uphold integrity and dignity, money will come your way.

“I charge you to join the people of integrity so that this profession will be respected once again,” Falana said.

On his part, Justice Peter Affen of FCT High Court said that failure to adhere to the ethics of the practice was a major impediment to the growth of the profession.

”We are failing not because we do not know what to do but because we don’t do what we know.

“We must be ethical enough in the practice of our profession to make appreciable progress,” Affen said.

Similarly, Mr Samuel Okutepa, SAN, said that the legal profession was a regulated one that respects basic rudiments of practice.

Okutepa said to become a good lawyer, there was need to pursue knowledge, good character, integrity and honesty.

He further urged them do avoid sharp practices capable of lowering them in the society.

Earlier, Mr Abimbola Kayode, NBA Chairman, Abuja branch said that the more of such events would be organised before the expiration of his tenure.

He said that lessons drawn from the training were for all in the legal profession and not only for the young lawyers.

Mr Lawan Buyanba, Chairman, Young Lawyers Forum, Abuja branch, said that the sky would be the starting point if young lawyers were fully equipped with skills and uphold necessary ethos.