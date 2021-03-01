Renown Human Rights Lawyer, Femi Falana, is wondering why the same APC politicians who were very scathing in their criticisms of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, have suddenly developed thin skins and can't take criticisms no more.

On Friday, February 26, 2021, a media aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, who is better known as Dawisu, was picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) after calling on President Buhari to resign, in the face of deteriorating security.

Tanko-Yakasai was thereafter sacked by Governor Ganduje and remains in DSS custody at the time of filing this.

Tanko-Yakasai who was Gov Ganduje's media aide, has always been a critic of Buhari (Twitter @Dawisu)

"Even though Mr. Tanko-Yakasai was legitimately exercising his freedom of expression enshrined in section 39 of the constitution, he was sacked by Governor Ganduje and arrested by the State Security Service.

"ASCAB has confirmed that Mr. Tanko-Yakassai is being held incommunicado in an undisclosed detention facility," Falana writes in a press statement sent to Pulse.

Falana adds that it is hypocritical for Tanko-Yakasai to be penalised for calling for Buhari's resignation amid worsening insecurity, when other members of the governing APC and of other arms of government have done the same.

"Having regard to the fact that civil rights advocates, retired military officers and political party leaders including chieftains of the All Progressive Congress have repeatedly asked President Buhari to call it quits due to the worsening insecurity in the country, there is no justification whatsoever for the arrest and detention of Mr. Tanko-Yakasai.

Falana calls for Tanko-Yakasai's release (Punch)

"In both chambers of the national assembly, there have been strident calls by legislators for President Buhari’s resignation or impeachment on the ground that criminal gangs have taken over the monopoly of violence in the country.

"Since such concerned citizens were never arrested, the ongoing harassment of Mr. Tanko- Yakasai is high handed, discriminatory and illegal.

"It is on record that the APC and its leaders including General Mohammadu Buhari; National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Malam Nasir El-rufai and Alhaji Lai Mohammed repeatedly called for former President Goodluck Jonathan’s resignation between 2013 and 2014. Yet they were never subjected to any form of intimidation for exercising their freedom of expression at the material time.

“The decision of the founding fathers of the present constitution which guarantees freedom of speech which must include freedom to criticize should be praised and any attempt to derail from it except as provided by the constitution must be resisted.

President Muhammadu Buhari (Left) and APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu (Right)--Presidency

"Those in public office should not be intolerant of criticism in respect of their office so as to ensure that they are accountable to the people. They should not be made to feel that they live in an ivory tower and therefore belong to a different class.

"They must develop thick skins and where possible, plug their ears with wool if they feel too sensitive or irascible.”

Falana therefore calls "for the immediate and unconditional release of Mr. Tanko-Yakasai from illegal custody.

"However, if the State Security Service has evidence that the political detainee has committed any criminal offence known to law, he should be transferred to the police for proper investigation and possible prosecution without any delay."