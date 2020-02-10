Human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has asked Lagosians, who have been left trekking due to a recent ban on commercial motorbikes (Okada) and tricycles (Keke), to blame President Muhammadu Buhari for their woes.

Buhari was Nigeria's Military Head of State from 1983 to 1985.

According to Falana, a metro line project which had the potential to solve and modernize the mass transit challenge Lagos is currently grappling with, was killed by Buhari.

In 1983, General Buhari cancelled the $200m metro line contract signed by then Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

As Falana tells it, “We had paid $200m and there was a penalty that if the contract was cancelled, Nigeria would pay colossally. We were dragged to arbitration. I don’t remember the figure now, but we were fined. So, metro line, we don’t have; money we have lost and inconvenience has continued since then.

“So, we also have a right, if we are organised in a civilized manner, to demand from the Abuja people, ‘You must pay back the cost of that metro line that you cancelled; so that we can restore it.”

After three previous attempts, Buhari won the 2015 presidential election to become civilian president. He won re-election in 2019 for a constitutionally permissible second term in office and refers to himself as a converted democrat these days.

Amid violent protests, the Lagos state government insists that its recent decision to restrict the commercial motorcyclists to the outskirts of the city is irreversible.