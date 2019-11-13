Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has charged the Department of State Service to release Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare immediately following the agency’s claim that the activists were not released because their sureties failed to show up.

The DSS had again in a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Ifunaya on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, blamed its failure to release Sowore and Bakare on their sureties.

Reacting to the statement, Falana asked the DSS to stop exposing Nigeria to ridicule with its excuses for keeping them in custody despite court’s order to release them.

Describing DSS’ excuses as baseless, Falana, who is Sowore’s counsel narrated the steps that his legal team had taken to ensure the release of clients.

Omoyele Sowore and his lawyer, Femi Falana during the activist's trial. (Saharareporters)

He said, “Even when five of us were charged with treasonable felony in May 1992, we were released after we had met the bail conditions.

“On that occasion, the SSS never asked our sureties to report after they had been verified by the trial court. I demand for nothing less for my clients under the current political dispensation which ought to be anchored on the Rule of Law.

“Finally, I confirm that I have an official relationship with the DG of SSS.

“But since the commencement of the case of Sowore and Bakare the DG has refused to pick my calls while I have since become a persona non grata in the office of the SSS.

“With respect to the baseless allegation that I am playing to the gallery by demanding for the release of my clients in line with the valid and subsisting order of a competent law court I shall take appropriate action under the law.

“Meanwhile, the SSS should release our clients from illegal custody and should stop exposing the country to unwarranted ridicule”.

By imposing the condition that Sowore and Bakare’s surety must be the ones to receive them, Falana said the security agency has turned itself to an appellate court.