Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has withdrawn his claim that Kingsley Moghalu, who was a presidential aspirant in the last general election under the Young Peoples Party (YPP), accepted an appointment from the incumbent administration.

Recall that on Monday, October 14, 2019, Falana while speaking at Felabration, a programme in honour of legendary musician, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, told his audience that Moghalu has been offered an appointment to be part of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Kingsley Moghalu says he's surprised that the false claim came from Falana. [Guardian]

“I think it is unfair to single out Dr. Moghalu for recognition. We should not celebrate opportunism.

“Here is a politician who contested on the platform of a party, who has moved conveniently to the APC. They’ve just given him an appointment and he has just discarded his own political party. I don’t think that is fair for all," the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was quoted.

Although, Moghalu had announced his resignation YPP, under which he contested in the last general elections.

In his reaction to Falana's statement, Moghalu clarified that he has not been offered any appointment as claimed by Falana.

Moghalu said he's surprised that the statement came from Falana, a public figure he has much respect for.

Following Moghalu's reaction to the claim he made at Felabration, Falana has released a statement and it read, “At the symposium held in memory of the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in Lagos yesterday, I did say that Professor Kingsley Moghalu had called it quits with the YPP, the political party which sponsored his presidential election in February 2019. I equally said that he had joined the ruling party and accepted an appointment from the federal government."

“While confirming his resignation from the YPP, Professor Moghalu has stated that he has neither joined the ruling party nor accepted an appointment from the federal government. I believe him in toto.

“I did not set out to embarrass Professor Moghalu as it was a case of mistaken identity. Any embarrassment caused by the incorrect aspect of the statement is deeply regretted.”

Falana maintained that it was a case of mistaken identity.