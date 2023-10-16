ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Falana accuses CBN of collecting ₦3.2tn, printing only ₦402bn new naira notes

Ima Elijah

Falana raised concerns about the leadership of anti-graft federal agencies in Nigeria.

Femi Falana and Godwin Emefiele
Femi Falana and Godwin Emefiele

Recommended articles

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, Falana disclosed that the CBN had amassed approximately ₦3.2 trillion from various sources.

However, when attempting to replace the old ₦200, ₦500, and ₦100 notes with new ones, the bank only printed ₦402 billion.

Falana, criticising former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele's currency redesign earlier this year, lambasted the scarcity of the Naira currency that followed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He took legal action, utilising the Freedom of Information Act, to demand transparency. Expressing his dismay, Falana emphasised the need to use the law against corruption and obtain vital information to safeguard the people’s interests.

Additionally, Falana raised concerns about the leadership of anti-graft federal agencies in Nigeria.

He highlighted the violation of the federal character principle, stating that chairmen of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) should not hail from the same geopolitical zone.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Court sacks Elisha Abbo, declares PDP's Amos Yohanna as Adamawa North senator

Court sacks Elisha Abbo, declares PDP's Amos Yohanna as Adamawa North senator

Falana accuses CBN of collecting ₦3.2tn, printing only ₦402bn new naira notes

Falana accuses CBN of collecting ₦3.2tn, printing only ₦402bn new naira notes

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Nigerian man makes history as president of World Federation of Engineering Organisations

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Ekiti governor, Oyebanji advocates for national monument for Col Fajuyi

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

Falana faults Tinubu for appointing Yoruba men as EFCC, ICPC bosses

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

FG collaborates with Wema bank on digital skills programme for MSMEs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Electricity workers shut down KEDCO over non-remittance of pension for 6yrs

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

Resume or resign, PDP issues ultimatum to Governor Akeredolu

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

President Tinubu swears in 3 new cabinet members during 2nd FEC in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Abuja to host Super Falcons Olympic qualifiers against Ethiopia

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Alex Iwobi: Heartbreak for Michelle Alozie as Super Eagles star’s girlfriend revealed

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

Tobi Amusan: World Athletics snubs Nigeria's track queen for Women's Athlete of the Year Award

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

AFCON: John Mikel-Obi makes up with Drogba and Kalou in Ivory Coast

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Super Eagles: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa