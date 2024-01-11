ADVERTISEMENT
Fake soldier caught for conducting recruitment into Nigerian Army in Nasarawa

News Agency Of Nigeria



A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]


Police spokesman in the state, DSP Ramhan Nansel, stated in Lafia on Thursday that Halidu, a resident of Karu Local Government Area of the state was arrested in full military camouflage.

He stated that two military personnel arrested Halidu at the Awe Local Government Area of the state and handed him over to the police.

Nansel added that the impersonator claimed to be a soldier attached to 231 Battalion Biu, Borno.

“Preliminary investigation proved otherwise and we discovered that the suspect was only impersonating.

“Investigation shows that the suspect has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext that he would secure their enlistment into the Nigerian Army.

“The suspect attempted to join the military in the past but could not make it and thereafter began impersonating an officer,’’ Nansel stated.

He added that the police also arrested a notorious armed robber at Fadaman Bauna community of Lafia Local Government Area of the state on Jan. 1.

“Acting on credible information, police anti-robbery team intercepted three young men suspected to be armed robbers riding on an unregistered motorcycle in Fadaman Bauna.

“Upon sighting the police, the hoodlums abandoned the motorcycle and took to flight but were given a hot chase and one Kabiru Yusuf was arrested while two others escaped,’’ Nansel stated.











