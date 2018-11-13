news

The spokesman of the Plateau State police command, Tyopev Terna Matthias has alleged that fake news on Facebook is the cause of the violence and deaths in the state.

According to BBC, Matthias said this while reacting to a report on the impact of fake news on the communal clashes that has engulfed the state in recent times.

The report also revealed that some of the images posted on Facebook during the clashes were not in any way related to incident.

According to the Plateau police spokesman, “It was the pictures, the supposed pictures that emanated from the attack [in Gashish].

“Jos South was not under attack. But because of those images they saw, the next day, roads were blocked. People died. Vehicles were burned. So many people died.

“Fake news on Facebook is killing people.”

Gashish attacks

In June 2018, over 100 people were killed after gunmen attacked Razat, Ruku, Nyarr, Kura and Gana-Ropp villages of Gashish District in Barkin Ladi local government area of the State.

This led to reprisal attacks by youths in the affected areas, who reportedly targeted Muslims.

Fake images

According to the BBC report, “On 23 June 2018, a series of horrifying images began to circulate on Facebook.

“One showed a baby with open machete wounds across his head and jaw. Another – viewed more than 11,000 times – showed a man’s skull hacked open. There were pictures of homes burnt to the ground, bloodied corpses dumped in mass graves, and children murdered in their beds.

“The Facebook users who posted the images claimed they showed a massacre underway in the Gashish district of Plateau State, Nigeria. Fulani Muslims, they said, were killing Christians from the region’s Berom ethnic minority.

“A video in which the man’s head was cut open did not even come from Nigeria, it was recorded in Congo-Brazzaville nearly a thousand miles away, in 2012.”

A victim of fake news

According to the report, the police believes that the reprisal attacks were sparked by the fake news and images on Facebook.

Speaking to the BCC, a Berom youth said “As soon as we saw those images, we wanted to just strangle any Fulani man standing next to us.

“Who would not, if they saw their brother being killed?”

Ali Alhaji Muhammed, is one of the victims who lost his life as a result of the spread of fake news that sparked the retaliatory attacks.

Muhammed was killed at a road block by Berom youths on his way to see a customer.

According to BBC, “He was dragged from his car along with another male passenger. His charred remains were found three days later near the edge of the Jos-Abuja highway. His body was so badly mutilated his wives refused to see it.

“Ali was one of 11 men who were pulled out of their cars and killed on 24 June.

“Some were set alight. Others were hacked to death with machetes. Days later, their bodies were still being discovered across the city, dumped in ditches, behind houses and along the roadsides. Many were burnt beyond recognition.”

Army’s take on fake news

The Nigerian Army also shares the same view that fake news has caused a lot of harm in Plateau state.

The Army said in order to curb the menace, they hold regular meetings with local imams, pastors and politicians in Plateau to sensitise them of the dangers.

Speaking to BBC, Major-General Augustine Agundu the commander of the peacekeeping force in the state, said “[Fake news] spirals before you know what’s happening. You have to spend a lot of effort to let people know that it is false.”

Another military source, also revealed that the Army has set up a helpline where people can report fake news.

The officer also said that the use of radio has been helpful in debunking fake news.

FG’s campaign against fake news

The Nigerian government has constantly warned against the spread of fake news, with its minister of information, Lai Mohammed describing it as a threat to national unity.

In July 2018, the government launched the National Campaign Against Fake News to combat the global menace.

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) also described the phenomenon as a potential threat to social co-existence of the country.

CITAD then urged the Nigerian government to take decisive action to tame the menace.

What is Facebook doing about it?

According to BBC, Facebook on its part, has come up with what is called the third-party fact-checking programme to curb the spread of fake news.

The report said that “The programme is part of a worldwide approach that Facebook has already rolled out in 17 other countries.

“In Nigeria, the third parties are the French news agency AFP and the non-profit organisation Africa Check. Their fact checkers will review stories that have been picked up by Facebook’s automated system for detecting false information. The system includes posts that have been flagged as false or misleading by other Facebook users.

“So far, Facebook’s third-party fact-checking partners, AFP and Africa Check, have committed just four people full-time in Nigeria to analysing and debunking false news, on a platform that is used by 24 million Nigerians every month.”

According to a source who spoke to BBC, the fact checkers only end up debunking five stories in a week.

A director at the International Fact-Checking Network, a body that accredits fact-checking agencies, Alexios Mantzarlis, also said that fact checkers might be able to complete between 20 – 100 fact checks in a month.

Facebook has come under scrutiny in various parts of the world following allegations of fake news circulation on its platform.