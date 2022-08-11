Fake military officer on police watchlist arrested in Niger

The suspect, said to have been parading himself as a military officer, was intercepted along the Ibeto area of Nasko, Magama Local Government Area of the State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said a Mercedes Benz with Reg. No. BDG 300 TA was also recovered from the suspect.

Other recovered items include one NDA emblem, one military camouflage jungle hat, one military vest with a belt, one military face mask, two ropes and three sim cards of different network providers.

“On receipt of this information, Police operatives attached to Nasko Division mobilized to the area and arrested one Aliyu Umar, aged 35, ‘m’, of Wawu-Garin Warra, Ngaski LGA of Kebbi State.

“During interrogation, he denied being a military officer, but claimed that the accouterments belong to his brother, who is a soldier and serving in Warri”, Police Spokesperson, said.

Abiodun said the suspect abandoned a Honda Accord vehicle with Reg.No. RBC 143 FF at Maje along Kontagora road in 2020 to evade arrest for a similar offence.

According to Wasiu, the fake soldier could not give a satisfactory account of himself as he claimed to be a car dealer and farmer, while he further said that the cash in his possession was meant to purchase a vehicle.

He said the suspect will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation.