I was affrighted by the night and hungry. We didn’t have the luxury of a modern apartment where sustenance was readily available; food had to be made by someone.

In that situation, as young as I was, I remembered that my dad had thought me to believe in God. I remembered that and acted on it.

Few minutes later, my mum had arrived with a bag of fruits, and I knew God had actually intervened. The special thing was someone had instructed me in my heart to go out the door and looked out; and behold, it was my mum from a distance. I was glad.

Faith is symbolic to trust. You can only trust someone who you have faith in. This explains why many Christians trust God because they have faith in God. And there’s nothing wrong as a sceptic. John the Baptist doubted Jesus Christ at some point as well as Apostle Thomas. Jesus didn’t condemn either. He rather encouraged them.

So when God orchestrates His words and plans, and reveals them to us in the form of writing (scriptures), prophecy (words of mouth) or vision (revelations), we have a great opportunity to have God’s kind of faith. The more you hear by God, the greater your faith. That’s the whole thing about testament/faith of believers.

Faith is a force. It has a form. It is in your heart. It is an object (just as potent as physical objects). Feel it, it carries special ability to excite and make you feel in life.

So it’s not rocket science. And it’s okay to doubt a little, we’ve all been there.

From Apostle John Iyanuoluwa

