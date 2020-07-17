The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has warned VIP passengers can be banned from flying if they flout protocols put in place by authorities.

The agency said this in a statement on Friday, July 15, 2020, days after it accused both Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, of violating safety protocols put in place to combat the spread of the highly-infectious coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The statement accused both men of endangering the safety and health of other airport users by refusing to adhere to the protocols which were approved by the Federal Government.

The agency called on highly-placed individuals and government officials to not only comply with the rules, but also provide leadership for other air travelers, by projecting good conduct, and protecting public safety.

"These protocols are now part of the new normal all over the world, and no person, no matter how highly placed, is exempted from them, else he would be denied access to our facilities.

"FAAN wishes to restate the need for all air travelers to strictly adhere to the security, Public health and operational protocols put in place to make air travel in the country safe, secure, and efficient, especially in the midst of this pandemic," the statement read.

In separate statements this week, FAAN accused Yari and Fintiri of acts of infractions on the rules and guidelines for air passengers and airport users, allegations that both have denied.

Former Zamfara governor, Abdulaziz Yari, has denied FAAN's accusation that he forcefully pushed an officer of the Environment Department who insisted that his luggage must be disinfected at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport on July 11. He has demanded an apology from the agency [ThisDay]

While speaking on the subject on Thursday, July 16, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, said the cases are being investigated.

He further warned that any passengers who act in an unruly manner can be held 'criminally liable' by a court of law.

He said airports are national security assets and must be taken very seriously because the weight of responsibility is enormous.

"We'll not allow it. Whoever is involved, we'll deal with it," he said.

The alleged incidents happened just days after the Federal Government reopened the airspace for domestic flights after it was completely shut down in March to combat the spread of COVID-19.

34,854 people have been infected in Nigeria, with 769 dead, as of July 16.