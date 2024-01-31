FAAN relocation to Lagos will save FG ₦500m annually - Keyamo

The minister also insisted that there is no going back on the relocation despite criticisms from some quarters.

He said these while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

On whether President Bola Tinubu signed on the FAAN headquarters relocation to Lagos, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (NAN) said, “We are going ahead. The directive has been given.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bornor Senator Ali Ndume, as well as chieftains of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and other northern groups, had been up in arms over the relocation of FAAN and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), alleging that it was an attempt to marginalise the north.

But Keyamo said he remained unperturbed by the protests while insisting that the movement of the airport authority had become necessary in line with current economic and operational realities.

The minister disclosed that top FAAN officials and aviation unions had complained about the logistical nightmare of having the authority's head of office in Lagos.

He said officials also spent ₦500m annually on air tickets for daily commutes from Lagos to Abuja and back.