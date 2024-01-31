ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FAAN relocation to Lagos will save FG ₦500m annually - Keyamo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Despite the pushback from some quarters, Keyamo said the movement of the FAAN headquarters has become necessary.

Photo illustration of Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, and an airport [Channels TV]
Photo illustration of Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, and an airport [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

The minister also insisted that there is no going back on the relocation despite criticisms from some quarters.

He said these while appearing on Channels Television's Politics Today programme on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

On whether President Bola Tinubu signed on the FAAN headquarters relocation to Lagos, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (NAN) said, “We are going ahead. The directive has been given.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bornor Senator Ali Ndume, as well as chieftains of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and other northern groups, had been up in arms over the relocation of FAAN and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), alleging that it was an attempt to marginalise the north.

But Keyamo said he remained unperturbed by the protests while insisting that the movement of the airport authority had become necessary in line with current economic and operational realities.

The minister disclosed that top FAAN officials and aviation unions had complained about the logistical nightmare of having the authority's head of office in Lagos.

He said officials also spent ₦500m annually on air tickets for daily commutes from Lagos to Abuja and back.

He stressed that he and not Tinubu approved the relocation, “I take the decision; it’s a decision under the purview of a minister,” Keyamo stated.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NYSC vows to punish fake corpers trying to serve

NYSC vows to punish fake corpers trying to serve

Oil theft operation ends in tragedy for 5 pipeline vandals burnt to death in explosion

Oil theft operation ends in tragedy for 5 pipeline vandals burnt to death in explosion

FAAN relocation to Lagos will save FG ₦500m annually - Keyamo

FAAN relocation to Lagos will save FG ₦500m annually - Keyamo

Court refuses to hear UNICAL prof’s bail plea as ICPC investigator testifies

Court refuses to hear UNICAL prof’s bail plea as ICPC investigator testifies

Wike working to improve living condition of FCT rural dwellers – Secretary

Wike working to improve living condition of FCT rural dwellers – Secretary

President Tinubu is passionate about school feeding, says aide

President Tinubu is passionate about school feeding, says aide

FG appeals to construction workers to shelve planned strike over wage awards

FG appeals to construction workers to shelve planned strike over wage awards

Ex-President Jonathan leads Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

Ex-President Jonathan leads Commonwealth Mission for Pakistan’s election

House of Reps says Nigeria's new constitution to be ready December 2025

House of Reps says Nigeria's new constitution to be ready December 2025

Pulse Sports

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Chelsea fans rejoice as Nicolas Jackson returns to lead Blues’ attack after Senegal’s AFCON exit

Salah, Kanu, and the 10 greatest African players who have never won AFCON

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

The Wife of Ebonyi Governor, Mrs Mary-Maudline Nwifuru.

Ebonyi Governor's wife vows to revitalise WDC to empower women, youths for a better society

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements [Punch]

Enugu Police intensify operations to rid Holy Ghost, Railway axis of criminals elements

Kogi State Head of Service (HoS), Hannah Odiyo [The Trumpet]

Kogi Govt stops salaries of 231 civil servants over failure to update their records