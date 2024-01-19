ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We relocated headquarters to Lagos to reduce expenses - FAAN

News Agency Of Nigeria

More than 60% of the FAAN activities happen in Lagos, given the huge passenger volume of the Lagos airports.

FAAN moves its headquarters to Lagos to reduce expenses. [Guardian]
FAAN moves its headquarters to Lagos to reduce expenses. [Guardian]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement in Abuja, by Obiageli Orah, Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN.

According to her, Festus Kayamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, gave the order for the relocation, to stop the waste of public resources and rip-off on the public purse.

She said that the FAAN Management with stakeholders, which also involved the Unions, agreed that the action was in the best interest of the authority and the country for now.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Those affected by the decision to move the headquarters to Abuja have since returned to Lagos as there is no office space for them in Abuja.

“It was ill-advised in the first place to move the headquarters to Abuja when there was no single FAAN building in Abuja to accommodate all of them at once.

“Having returned to Lagos, the Authority will be liable to pay them DTA because technically they are working out of the station as their official posting is to Abuja,” she said.

She noted that more than 60% of the FAAN activities were in Lagos, given the huge passenger volume of the Lagos airports.

“The Minister has rolled out plans to get concessionaires to build befitting offices for the Authority in Lagos and Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Until that is done, the authority will continue to manage its old building in Lagos that can accommodate all its directors and senior officials for now”, she also said.

She added that Abuja would continue to have full operational offices as the FAAN had not scaled down operations in Abuja one bit.

“It is just the technical decision of where the authority has its ‘corporate headquarters’ that has been taken without affecting the structure of operations as they are for now in both cities.

“⁠In the near future, when befitting corporate buildings have been built for the authority in both Lagos and Abuja, a final decision will be taken as to the location of the permanent headquarters.

“This will depend on the exigencies of the time,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director stressed that the FAAN was determined to continue to act in the best interest of the public and the country.

She added that the minister was committed to taking decisions that are in the best interest of the country, especially as it concerned public funds, and would not yield to ethnic or sectional sentiments that would derail his commitment.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Deaths rise to 5 in Ibadan explosion as police continue to dig for information

Deaths rise to 5 in Ibadan explosion as police continue to dig for information

Olukoyede vows to deal with bribe-seeking EFCC investigators

Olukoyede vows to deal with bribe-seeking EFCC investigators

We relocated headquarters to Lagos to reduce expenses - FAAN

We relocated headquarters to Lagos to reduce expenses - FAAN

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Nigeria next week

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Nigeria next week

Kogi govt clamps down on illegal mining, bans issuance of consent letters

Kogi govt clamps down on illegal mining, bans issuance of consent letters

Wike wants to build ₦1.7bn smart secondary school in FCT

Wike wants to build ₦1.7bn smart secondary school in FCT

Police threaten to arrest 3 suspects for alleged ₦26.4m betting fraud

Police threaten to arrest 3 suspects for alleged ₦26.4m betting fraud

Sharia Council tasks Tinubu on equity, farness on appointments

Sharia Council tasks Tinubu on equity, farness on appointments

Tinubu committed to uninterrupted academic calendar - Aide

Tinubu committed to uninterrupted academic calendar - Aide

Pulse Sports

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

JKIA

Roysambu murder: Nigerian national arrested at JKIA after attempting to flee the country

President Bola Tinubu and French President, Emmanuel Macron at a recent climate change summit in Paris. [Twitter:NosaAsemota]

Tinubu calls for strengthened cooperation with France to end terrorism

FCT senator, Ireti Kingibe. [Twitter:@newsleverage]

250 persons will benefit from grants for film logistics in FCT – Lawmaker

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religious, ethnic – Kashim Shettima [Presidency

FG will protect Nigerians’ rights regardless of religion, ethnicity – Shettima