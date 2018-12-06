news

Some retirees living in a staff quarters owned by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), have reportedly had their homes destroyed following an invasion by officials.

On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, a 93-year-old grandmother is among the residents affected by a hostile eviction allegedly carried out by FAAN staff in Ikeja, Lagos.

The voice of a lady overshadows the background of a video shown on Instagram. In the clip, her request for an explanation concerning the unexpected visit appeared to have been ignored.

By the end of of the forced entrance, a woman sits in the middle of a mess after the officials had destroyed the bungalow she was in with bricks.

This is captured in a picture that also accompanied the clip.

As seen in the IG post, a person confirms an ongoing case between FAAN and the narrator's father who worked with the organization for a 30-year period.