The risk of hurting a 93-year-old grandmother failed to restrain some FAAN officials who reportedly destroyed a staff quarters apartment while she was inside.
On Tuesday, December 4, 2018, a 93-year-old grandmother is among the residents affected by a hostile eviction allegedly carried out by FAAN staff in Ikeja, Lagos.
ALSO READ: Airplane bursts into flames inside Lagos airport
The voice of a lady overshadows the background of a video shown on Instagram. In the clip, her request for an explanation concerning the unexpected visit appeared to have been ignored.
By the end of of the forced entrance, a woman sits in the middle of a mess after the officials had destroyed the bungalow she was in with bricks.
This is captured in a picture that also accompanied the clip.
As seen in the IG post, a person confirms an ongoing case between FAAN and the narrator's father who worked with the organization for a 30-year period.
View this post on Instagram
The heartbreaking moment FAAN officials destroyed the houses of retired staff . . There was commotion and cries, on Tuesday, at the staff quarters of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, in Ikeja, Lagos, as the row over the eviction of retirees took a sad turn. . . Although the retirees have been insisting that the agency has no proprietary right to evict them until all pending legal and administrative issues are resolved, some officials of the agency stormed their houses and destroyed them with no court order. . . In a video obtained by us, a lady can be heard crying and saying her 93-year-old mother was inside the house, but her pleas fell on deaf ears, as the officials proceeded to damage the building. . . In another video, a lady can be heard asking the intruders for their mission, but instead of answering her, they said they would show her what their mission was, before proceeding to start pulling off the roof of their building....[Swipe to view all]