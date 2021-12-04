FAAN denies attack on airport after multiple explosions in Maiduguri

In an earlier reports, it was reported that explosives were fired at Gomari Airport, a community about four kilometres from the airport located in Maiduguri, the state capital.

But FAAN in a statement said the airport was not under any type of attack and neither was there an explosion that affected it.

The statement reads in part, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby wishes to notify passengers and the general public that there was neither an explosion nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport.

“The airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever”.

However, the multiple explosions in the state on Saturday reportedly injured many residents of 1000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri.