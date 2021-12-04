RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FAAN denies attack on airport after multiple explosions in Maiduguri

Authors:

bayo wahab

The airports authority says the airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever.

FAAN denies attack on airport after multiple explosion in Maiduguri.
FAAN denies attack on airport after multiple explosion in Maiduguri.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has said that the explosion that rocked Maiduguri in the early hours of Saturday didn’t affect the international airport.

Recommended articles

In an earlier reports, it was reported that explosives were fired at Gomari Airport, a community about four kilometres from the airport located in Maiduguri, the state capital.

But FAAN in a statement said the airport was not under any type of attack and neither was there an explosion that affected it.

The statement reads in part, “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria hereby wishes to notify passengers and the general public that there was neither an explosion nor intrusion at the Maiduguri airport.

“The airport was not targeted, and is not under any attack whatsoever”.

However, the multiple explosions in the state on Saturday reportedly injured many residents of 1000 Housing Estate in Maiduguri.

The estate was said to have been targeted by Boko Haram insurgents, who according to reports launched mortars at the estate.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FAAN denies attack on airport after multiple explosions in Maiduguri

FAAN denies attack on airport after multiple explosions in Maiduguri

Over 80 Civil Organisations hail Buhari’s plans to end subsidy regime

Over 80 Civil Organisations hail Buhari’s plans to end subsidy regime

Gbajabiamila inaugurates 1.6km link road in Ikorodu

Gbajabiamila inaugurates 1.6km link road in Ikorodu

Onaiyekan says Nigeria may split before 2023

Onaiyekan says Nigeria may split before 2023

Nigeria-Britain Association's annual lecture highlights critical role of Nigeria's Diaspora in socio-economic development

Nigeria-Britain Association's annual lecture highlights critical role of Nigeria's Diaspora in socio-economic development

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

COVID: NCDC announces 197 infections, 2 deaths as Omicron variant hits 38 countries

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

WHO advises countries to prepare for likely spread of Omicron

FG approves COVID-19 booster shots amid Omicron variant

FG approves COVID-19 booster shots amid Omicron variant

Falana faults review of Lagos #EndSARS panel’s findings

Falana faults review of Lagos #EndSARS panel’s findings

Trending

Canada adds Nigeria to travel ban list over Omicron COVID-19 variant panic

Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau [Business Insider]

Keyamo says Lagos judicial panel on Lekki shooting was illegal

Festus Keyamo is Minister of State for Labour and Employment (Instagram: @Festuskeyamo70)

Lai Mohammed accuses IPOB of beheading 2 kidnapped policemen

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [BBC via Getty Images]

Falz shuns Sanwo-Olu's 'walk of peace,' says it's a disrespectful joke

Runtown and Falz (middle) joined the protest in Lagos (Guardian)