General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, confirmed the incident in a statement in Lagos saying the fire outbreak started at about 2.00 p.m.

Yakubu added the incident was swiftly curtailed by officers of the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Services Department of FAAN.

There was no casualty and normal operations has since resumed at the airport.

The authority has commenced necessary findings into the cause of the incident, she said.