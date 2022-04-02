FAAN blames rain for power outage at Lagos airport, apologises to passengers

FAAN also apologised to the affected passengers and other airport users who experienced the sudden darkness.

The apology was contained in a statement issued by FAAN’s acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The statement read, “FAAN wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 2315hours yesterday, April 1, 2022.

“The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain, that came with very fierce winds and storms, a natural occurrence, affected one of our feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.

“However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and together resolved the problem. Normalcy has since been restored at the affected area.”

Pulse had earlier reported that the departure lounge of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport was covered in darkness as a result of power outage.