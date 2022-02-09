RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FAAN appeals to passengers over baggage processing system breakdown

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has appealed to passengers over the breakdown in the baggage processing system at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Murtala-Muhammed-International-Airport-Lagos (Eagle)

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN made the appeal in a statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos.

Yakubu said there was ongoing maintenance of the baggage processing system to restore the system.

She said: “I want to however, inform passengers and general public that what is going on is a normal routine maintenance of the conveyor belts.

“The procedure is in line with our facilities maintenance program, aimed at ensuring optimal performance of the airport’s facilities.”

The general manager, therefore appealed to stakeholders to bear with the agency, as the maintenance work would soon be completed.

FAAN appeals to passengers over baggage processing system breakdown

