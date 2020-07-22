The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has condemned an alleged attack on a security staff at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, FAAN accused a top official of the Department of State Services (DSS), Safiyanu Abba, of deliberately obstructing the airport's security process.

The agency said Abba breached protocol when he prevented further search of a visitor who had triggered an alarm after walking through a metal detector.

Abba then allegedly slapped a security officer who insisted on conducting another search, an incident that happened on Friday, July 17.

"The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria strongly condemns this abuse of power and the security process in our airport. This has also been duly escalated," the agency said.

The incident is the third high-profile case that the agency has reported to the public since airports were reopened this month.

The Federal Government reopened the airspace for domestic flights after it was completely shut down in March to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Last week, FAAN accused both Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, and former Zamfara State governor, Abdulaziz Yari, of endangering the safety and health of other airport users by refusing to adhere to the protocols which were approved by the Federal Government.

The agency warned that VIP passengers can be banned from flying if they flout protocols put in place by authorities.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, also warned last week that passengers who act in an unruly manner can be held 'criminally liable' by a court of law.

He said airports are national security assets and must be taken very seriously because the weight of responsibility is enormous.