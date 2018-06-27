Pulse.ng logo
FAAC meeting ends in deadlock

FAAC meeting ends in deadlock

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa Dutse and FAAC Logo play

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of finance, Dr. Mahmoud Isa Dutse and FAAC Logo

(Business & Maritime West Africa)
The monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting ended in a deadlock on Wednesday in Abuja.

The FAAC monthly meeting is the forum where money is shared among the federal, states and local governments ended with participants wearing long faces.

Mr Mahmoud Yunusa, Chairman, Forum of Finance Commissioners of FAAC, who declined to be interviewed, said in passing that they were going back to confer with the state governors.

However, Mr Hassan Dodo, Director Press, Ministry of Finance, said the meeting would reconvene before the end of the week.

NAN reports that for some months now FAAC participants  have been experiencing difficulties in agreeing with figures because of revenue remittance discrepancies.

This is largely attributed to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) not remitting all revenue accrued within the month.

The corporation has been accused of dishonouring its statutory obligations to the federation account over time. 

