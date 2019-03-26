The Anti-corruption campaigner and convener of the Bring Back our Girls movement was celebrated for her efforts in launching the viral #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

Other recipients of awards at the prestigious gala were Dr. Divine Simbi-Ndhlukula (Business); Rachel Sibande; Caster Semenya (Sports); Sho Madjozi (Entertainment); Uche Pedro (New media), among others.

The Managing Editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa, Methil Renuka, said: " The ceremony was the perfect conclusion to a highly constructive day of networking and concept sharing by Africa’s most dynamic women."

Renuka congratulated the women for their efforts in impacting the lives of young women worldwide.

Ezekwesili was also named among the World’s 100 Most Influential People by Time Magazine in 2018 and was shortlisted for the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize.