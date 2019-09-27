Former Education minister and presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has called out President Muhammadu Buhari for the continued detention of Sahara Reporters publisher and activist, Omoyele Sowore, even after a court has granted him bail.

Sowore, 48, was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) on August 3, 2019 after calling for a nationwide revolution against the government of Buhari.

Omoyele Sowore called for a revolution and was arrested [Twitter/@YeleSowore]

On September 20, 2019, the federal government slammed Sowore with charges bordering on alleged treasonable felony, fraud, money laundering and cyber-stalking.

The bail pronouncement

However, on Tuesday, September 24, Justice Taiwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja struck out an application by the DSS which sought to continue keeping Sowore in detention, and granted him bail.

Justice Taiwo’s bail pronouncement is yet to be obeyed, however, and Sowore remains in DSS custody, his lawyers say.

DSS spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunnaya says the agency is still keeping Sowore because it is yet to receive a copy of the court order granting him bail, from his legal team.

Femi Falana is Sowore's legal counsel (The Nation)

“We have not received the court order. And his (Sowore’s) counsel is a very senior member of the bar and he knows the process to follow; this process has not been followed,” Afunnanya said.

Ezekwesili fires at Buhari

However, Ezekwesili says the buck stops at the president’s desk.

“President Buhari, what is Sowore still doing in your DSS detention room? You as Nigeria’s president are undermining our constitutional democracy by disobeying court orders. Such action emasculates our Judiciary as it contravenes the principle of separation of powers. STOP!” Ezekwesili shared on Twitter.

“Should the Buhari supervised DSS fail to release Sowore before close of business today, let no one believe any ruse they put up as their reason for infringing our Constitution.

“There is no doubt that the government of President Buhari hates dissension. It won’t work.

“So once again, I join other citizens to say to the President Buhari, #RespectOurConstitution #ObeyCourtOrders #StopTyranny #FreeSoworeNow. There is no laurel in being a despot in the age of freedom”, she added.

President Muhammadu Buhari with his National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno [Presidency]

Sowore's arrest and subsequent detention has been criticized by other opposition elements and members of the civil society alike; who consider it all a clamp down on free speech and an infringement on his fundamental rights as enshrined in the nation's constitution.