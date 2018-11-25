Ezekwesili mourns fallen soldiers, calls for death figures

news

The Presidential Candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, has lamented the killings of soldiers by suspected Boko Haram terrorists, saying that such does not speak well of the country’s internal security apparatus.

The presidential candidate, in a press statement to commiserate with families of the deceased, on Sunday, wondered why it took the military about a week to confirm the incident whose video already went viral.

She challenged the military authorities and the Commander-in-Chief to prove that they haven't failed the nation's soldiers.

While commiserating with families of the deceased, Ezekwesili demanded that the fallen heroes must not be deprived of their honour.

The ACPN presidential candidate noted that many questions were begging for answers with the recent killings of soldiers.

She asked the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to publish the names and authentic figures of fallen heroes for Nigerians to know the extent of damage and for record purposes.

Ezekwesili said, "There are pertinent questions that the Federal Government and the military need to answer. How did this latest in a series of killings of our soldiers in frontline of battle catch our country off-guard? Don’t we think the official line that the Presidency and military have been pushing on the state of the terrorism war is endangering our soldiers and nation? Can the government be more honest on the challenges it appears to be facing in prosecuting the war?

"It is no longer acceptable for our heroes to die and not be accorded the honour of gallantry. The FG and the military must accord full military burial rites to the fallen soldiers and also publish the list of others who have died and had been buried discretely in recent times without giving the Nigerian people the opportunity to celebrate their gallantry.

"The FG should immediately take measures to protect and preserve our soldiers, military establishments, our people and territory to avoid further deaths. It is time for a review of current operational strategy being used to prosecute the war. It is also high time that our Intel was revamped.

"FG must take measures to assess the failure of leadership of the Service Chiefs - performance, accountability and consequence has been missing for far too long and must now change."

She subsequently advised the military to improve on its intelligent gathering, saying that would be key to defeating the Boko Haram insurgency.

She said, "We express our sympathy and condolence to the families and loved ones of the departed soldiers. They are another set of heroes who have sacrificed their lives for others to live. This calls for a sober reflection and declaration of mourning days by the government.

“Nigeria security operatives need to do more on intelligence gathering. It is one of the key apparatus that must not be missing while fighting terrorists.”

The presidential candidate, who described the recent killing as a tragic and saddening occurrence, also prayed God to give the families of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.