Extradition Suit: Abba Kyari to know fate Aug. 29

A Federal High Court in Abuja, will on Aug. 29 delivered judgment in the extradition suit filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) against the suspended DCP Abba Kyari, over his alleged link with Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, an alleged internet fraudster held United States.

Abba Kyari [NPF]

Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date after counsel for the parties in the suit adopted their processes and presented their arguments in the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has sought for Kyari’s extradition to the U.S. to answer a case over his alleged linked with Hushpuppi.

The Federal Government, through the Office of the AGF, had filed the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022.

The suit, titled: “Application for the Extradition of Abba Kyari to the U.S.,” was dated March 1 and filed March 2.

While the AGF is the applicant, Kyari is the respondent in the application.

Kyari formerly headed the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The application was filed under the Extradition Act, as part of Nigerian government’s approval of the request by the U. S. for Kyari’s extradition.

NAN also reports that Kyari and six others are currently facing a separate trial on allegations bordering on drug trafficking before a sister court presided over by Justice Emeka Nwite.

