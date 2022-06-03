Extradition Suit: Abba Kyari to know fate Aug. 29

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government has sought for Kyari’s extradition to the U.S. to answer a case over his alleged linked with Hushpuppi.

The Federal Government, through the Office of the AGF, had filed the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022.

The suit, titled: “Application for the Extradition of Abba Kyari to the U.S.,” was dated March 1 and filed March 2.

While the AGF is the applicant, Kyari is the respondent in the application.

Kyari formerly headed the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The application was filed under the Extradition Act, as part of Nigerian government’s approval of the request by the U. S. for Kyari’s extradition.