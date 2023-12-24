Extend kindness to those who need it, Tinubu tells Nigerians in Christmas message

He stated this in a message to Nigerians on the occasion of the 2023 Christmas celebration on Sunday in Lagos.

The President called on Nigerians to also let the multiple acts of their kindness serve as light into a happy and prosperous New Year.

‘’In the spirit of Christmas, reflecting the best of Christ, let us all endeavour to extend the warm embrace of kindness to those around us who need it and let the multiple acts of kindness serve as a light that guides us into a happy and wonderful new year.

‘’This year has been a time of transformation and relentless change in our country. And I am aware that the necessary reforms we are implementing to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful nation for all have imposed unique sacrifices.

‘’My administration will continue to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable, address current hardships and alleviate the suffering of all our nation’s people.’’

He, however, tasked Nigerians to continue to have confidence in the administration’s commitments to govern with vision, dedication and empathy.

‘’Christmas is a special time of the year for all of us. For Christians, this time of the year marks the birth of Jesus Christ and celebrates the hope and redemption that are the hallmarks of Christ’s life.

‘’For people of all faiths, this is an opportunity to enjoy the company of family, celebrate life, and delight in the gifts of love and friendship that make life worthwhile.’’

Tinubu said this is a period to look out for each other in times of sadness, adding that some people are burdened by the loss of loved ones in this festive season.

‘’Some (people are) mourning the loss of loved ones and others grieving the hopes that failed to materialise and the dreams that fell short.

‘’Be confident that by the strength of our joint endeavour, we will shortly emerge into a new dawn of prosperity, peace, and irreversible progress.’’

The President did not also leave out a thought for the men and women of the nation’s armed forces fighting to secure the country.

‘’As you celebrate this season, please spare a moment of remembrance and prayer for the men and women of our nation’s armed forces, bearing arms in our names and ensuring our safety.

‘’May God protect them and bring them back to their families.’’