The governor made the appeal during the Kaduna Day Session at the Federal Capital Territory Exhibition Pavilion, Abuja.

El-Rufai, represented by Mr Adamu Mansur, Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, said that the state was an ideal location for tourists.

He said the state was endowed with varieties of landscape, monuments, rok arts dating back 2000 years, exotic hotels, recreational centres and many tourist attractions.

“Kaduna State is a beautiful place to be for leisure. It is home to every Nigerian.

“It is the ideal place for travels, vacation and investments.

“We are hospitable and accommodating; so we invite you all to visit the state and learn from its vast cultural and tourism endowments,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Akut, Director of Culture, Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, said the state was known as the “Centre of Learning” because it had many institutions of higher learning.

He said that the state was one of the industrial centres in the country and the nerve centre for political, economic and social developments.

“The state can be easily accessed by tourists because it shares boundaries with Niger, Kano, Katsina, Bauchi, Plateau, Nasarawa and Zamfara States.

“The state has three main cities, Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria, which fall into the three senatorial zones of the state and each of these cities has many tourist attractions.

“Kaduna is made up of over 80 indigenous languages, lots of diversities but still united.

“We await your visit and we promise you a peaceful stay,” Aku said.

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, said that Kaduna was a peaceful state with a culture-friendly governor.

Runsewe urged everyone to consider visiting the state during leisure as it was a tourist hub to behold.